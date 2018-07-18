Insider Selling: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) COO Sells 2,769 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $305,088.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycom Software traded up $0.40, hitting $111.13, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 444,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.42 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $44,070,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 817,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $6,721,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

