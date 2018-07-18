Insider Selling: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) COO Sells 2,769 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) COO Jon Evans sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $305,088.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Paycom Software traded up $0.40, hitting $111.13, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 444,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $118.45.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.42 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $44,070,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 817,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,802,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $6,721,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
