Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp (LC) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at $670,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LendingClub traded up $0.04, reaching $4.40, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,999,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,965. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.28.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in LendingClub by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 2,480,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1,565.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,158,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,089,203 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

