Insider Selling: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karl D. Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 15th, Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $27,340.00.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 51,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,263. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 2.43. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $329,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth $20,125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.