Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

“We believe that INN-202, Innovate’s enteric-coated oral capsule formulation of larazotide for treatment of celiac disease, represents the only agent regulating intestinal permeability—the so-called leaky gut”—in development to treat celiac disease. When the connections between epithelial cells of the gut become dysfunctional, pro-inflammatory substances can spill out into the systemic circulation, contacting and activating immune cells and contributing to autoimmune disease and chronic inflammation. Decreasing gut permeability has been shown to exert therapeutic benefit in both celiac disease and other GI tract disorders. We note that there is no currently-available pharmacotherapy to treat celiac disease, and the only available treatment is to eat a gluten- free diet (no bread, no pasta, and no cereal).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

INNT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals opened at $6.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,923.83% and a negative net margin of 218.08%. equities analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

