Ingersoll-Rand (IR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IR opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $962,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

