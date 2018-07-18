Infinera (INFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Drexel Hamilton set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Infinera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.88 on Friday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

