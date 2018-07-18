Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,263,124 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 34,240,481 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,195,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

XLI opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.3016 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

