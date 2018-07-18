Indicoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $453.00 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $453.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indicoin token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indicoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

