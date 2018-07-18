IBM Common Stock (IBM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $13.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.78.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.02.
IBM Common Stock traded up $1.03, reaching $144.52, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 6,516,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,491. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. IBM Common Stock has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
IBM Common Stock Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.
Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for IBM Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.