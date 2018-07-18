IBM Common Stock (IBM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $13.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.02.

IBM Common Stock traded up $1.03, reaching $144.52, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 6,516,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,491. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. IBM Common Stock has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that IBM Common Stock will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM Common Stock Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

