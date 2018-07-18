IAMGOLD Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.41 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.91%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. ValuEngine raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of IAMGOLD opened at $5.86 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of -0.19. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

