Huobi Token (HT) Trading 10% Higher This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $175.48 million and approximately $50.30 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00048057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003786 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00514099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00178039 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025312 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.pro

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.