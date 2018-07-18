Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) versus Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Head to Head Review

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) and Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Government Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 7.39 $67.96 million $1.99 17.26 Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 4.86 $12.09 million $2.02 7.67

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Government Properties Income Trust. Government Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hudson Pacific Properties and Government Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 8 0 2.73 Government Properties Income Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus price target of $37.82, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Government Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Government Properties Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Government Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 13.47% 2.44% 1.44% Government Properties Income Trust 3.16% 0.87% 0.32%

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hudson Pacific Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Government Properties Income Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the Company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Through the years, Hudson Pacific has strategically assembled a portfolio in high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. The Company is a leading provider of design-forward, next-generation workspaces for a variety of tenants, with a focus on Fortune 500 and industry-leading growth companies, many in the technology, studio sectors. As a long-term owner, Hudson Pacific prioritizes tenant satisfaction and retention, providing highly customized build-outs and working proactively to accommodate tenants' growth. Hudson Pacific trades as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit hudsonpacificproperties.com.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

