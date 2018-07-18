HT Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,000. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 71,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.