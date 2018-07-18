Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (HOV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HOV opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Class A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 353,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,697,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.