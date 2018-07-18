Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Shares of Horace Mann Educators opened at $45.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 14.77%. equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Caldwell sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $429,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $113,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock worth $2,014,468. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $3,677,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,495,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

