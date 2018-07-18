Hope Bancorp Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of Hope Bancorp opened at $17.53 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 256,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 244,015 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.