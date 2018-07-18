Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hope Bancorp traded down $0.59, reaching $16.94, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,075,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,309. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
