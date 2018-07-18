Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hope Bancorp traded down $0.59, reaching $16.94, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,075,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,309. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOPE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

