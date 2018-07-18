Home Depot (HD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $223.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot outperformed the industry in the past year attributed to its five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Further, both the top and bottom line improved year over year in the first quarter. The company is gaining from strength in core business as well as relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity. Steady housing market recovery and strong customer demand also remain tailwinds. Going into the fiscal second quarter, the company witnessed strength in all lines of business in the first few weeks of May. Consequently, it provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2018. However, top line lagged estimates mainly due to colder-than-normal weather that led to softness in the spring season categories, particularly garden. This softness also resulted in a decline in comparable transactions.”

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.28.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 443,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,286. The company has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.