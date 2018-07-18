Home Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ FY2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOMB. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director James G. Hinkle sold 25,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $613,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,850.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,604 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

