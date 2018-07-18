HireMatch (HIRE) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One HireMatch token can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HireMatch has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. HireMatch has a market capitalization of $908,007.00 and $2,706.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00532093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00183509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025917 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About HireMatch

HireMatch’s launch date was November 13th, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io . HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here

HireMatch Token Trading

HireMatch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HireMatch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

