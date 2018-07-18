Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Grand Vacations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5824696049454 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Hilton Grand Vacations traded up $0.10, reaching $35.35, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.91. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.86 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 1,250 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

