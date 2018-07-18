Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVMT. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 694.4% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653,460 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,027,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,483,000 after buying an additional 2,324,060 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,200,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,505,000 after buying an additional 2,017,944 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 943,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,684,000 after buying an additional 721,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,160,000 after buying an additional 469,498 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 116,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,199. Dell Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

