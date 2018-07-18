Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,200 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,034,698,000 after buying an additional 192,139 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 53,902.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,094 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

BlackRock traded up $5.70, reaching $510.58, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,571. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total transaction of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $530.95 per share, with a total value of $530,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

