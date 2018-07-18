Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,157,000 after buying an additional 648,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,769,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,236,000 after buying an additional 97,037 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,418,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,080,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,411.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,544,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,322,000 after buying an additional 1,516,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $123.74. The stock had a trading volume of 88,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,242. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

