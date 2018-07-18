Heritage Way Advisors LLC Purchases 4,243 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 31,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

