Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International traded up $0.90, hitting $36.30, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,818. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

