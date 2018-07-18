Head-To-Head Contrast: Baxter International (BAX) versus Endologix (ELGX)

Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Endologix does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baxter International and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 10 0 2.63 Endologix 1 4 1 0 2.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $72.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Endologix has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.87%. Given Baxter International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Endologix.

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endologix has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 7.75% 15.70% 8.44% Endologix -35.86% -47.01% -9.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Endologix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.79 $717.00 million $2.48 30.14 Endologix $181.16 million 2.50 -$66.40 million ($0.48) -11.23

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix. Endologix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Endologix on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. The company also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. The company also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, it offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions which allows physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. The company offers its EVAR products under Ovation, Powerlink System, IntuiTrak, AFX, VELA Proximal Endograft brand names; and EVAS products under the Nellix EVAS system brand name. It sells its products through direct sales force, network of agents, and independent distributors or agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

