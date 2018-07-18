Head-To-Head Analysis: RESAAS Services (RSASF) & Shutterstock (SSTK)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS: RSASF) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $230,000.00 34.94 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $557.11 million 3.16 $16.72 million $0.71 71.08

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 7.36% 7.59% 4.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 1 3 0 0 1.75

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.76%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Shutterstock beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. The company's platform comprises various components, including RESAAS Professional Social Network, which allows real estate industry professionals to set up public-facing profiles, connect with other registered professionals, add them to their network and post referrals, and post reblasts; RESAAS Profile Pages to upload and market their listings; and Dashboard for professional users to access features and manage their account. It also provides RESAAS Referral Engine to post referrals directly to other professional users or publicly to the entire global network; RESAAS Agent Search to search for licensed real estate agents; and RESAAS Mobile Application that enables users and clients to access the platform remotely. In addition, the company offers RESAAS Learn that allows professional users to seek advice from their peers by submitting questions to the entire global network; RESAAS API, which permits authorized third parties and selected partners to connect to RESAAS; AdSAAS, an advertising engine that allows to serve ads to specific groups of users; and RESAAS Marketplace, a collection of real estate products and services to professional users through its platform at discounted price. Further, it provides RESAAS Premium, Global Elite, BrokerOS, and Enterprise, which offer a suite of proprietary business-generating tools. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets; and Shutterstock Editor, a cloud-based workflow tool. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

