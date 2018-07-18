HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,303 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 11.5% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of HDFC Bank worth $273,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 19,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank traded up $0.08, hitting $110.97, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,779. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $112.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

