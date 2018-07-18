Hat.Exchange (HAT) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Hat.Exchange (CURRENCY:HAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Hat.Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00010871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hat.Exchange has a market cap of $1.17 million and $362.00 worth of Hat.Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hat.Exchange has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003980 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015183 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00530866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025930 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001162 BTC.

About Hat.Exchange

Hat.Exchange’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Hat.Exchange’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,763 tokens. Hat.Exchange’s official Twitter account is @hawalatoday . Hat.Exchange’s official website is hat.exchange

Hat.Exchange Token Trading

Hat.Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hat.Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hat.Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hat.Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

