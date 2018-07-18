Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of GW Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 148,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals traded up $2.48, reaching $148.84, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 8,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,819. GW Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.90). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 1,516.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $192.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

