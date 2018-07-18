Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

MMC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

