Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Position Trimmed by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 72.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 242,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 98,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banced Corp now owns 19,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director David V. Singer acquired 31,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $553,395.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $538,978.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

