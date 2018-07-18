Halcon Resources (HK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 178117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HK shares. TheStreet lowered Halcon Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Halcon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Halcon Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 117.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halcon Resources in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.