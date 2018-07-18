GYM Group PLC (GYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.50 ($4.40).

GYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.39) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.97) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.60), for a total value of £1,360,000 ($1,800,132.36).

GYM opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.74) on Wednesday. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.51).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

