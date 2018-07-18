Guncoin Hits Market Cap of $340,582.00 (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Guncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Guncoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $340,582.00 and $666.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001406 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002384 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000809 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Guncoin Coin Profile

Guncoin (CRYPTO:GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 220,962,328 coins. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

