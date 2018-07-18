GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CFO Sells $744,390.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $744,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,309.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $257,250.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $264,825.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $270,775.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $235,687.50.

On Monday, May 7th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00.

GRUB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 970,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $120.07.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.22 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GrubHub from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on GrubHub from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.