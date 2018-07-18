Grimcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145.00 (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Grimcoin has a total market capitalization of $204,719.00 and $145.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grimcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeertCoin (GEERT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007962 BTC.

About Grimcoin

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Grimcoin’s total supply is 245,640,748 coins and its circulating supply is 231,474,010 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin . Grimcoin’s official website is reaper.rocks

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

