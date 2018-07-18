Green Plains (GPRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.40

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 22615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $662.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). Green Plains had a net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul E. Kolomaya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $164,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

