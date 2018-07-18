Golden Queen Mining (GQM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Golden Queen Mining Co. (TSE:GQM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Golden Queen Mining (TSE:GQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.11 million for the quarter. Golden Queen Mining had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a negative net margin of 19.54%.

About Golden Queen Mining

Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

