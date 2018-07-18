Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Receives $10.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of Global Medical REIT opened at $8.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.75%. sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 304,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 370.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 203,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 50,940 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to strong clinical operators with leading market share. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and public real estate investment trust, or REIT, experience and has long-established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

