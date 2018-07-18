Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.53. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 104.00%. sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 353.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 69,529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

