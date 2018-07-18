Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2555511147492 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GEN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,896. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

