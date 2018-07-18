Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesee & Wyoming earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2797569536709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $261,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.