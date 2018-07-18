General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stake Increased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $18,616,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $482,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.19.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

