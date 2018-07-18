Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 156.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF opened at $169.87 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $170.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

