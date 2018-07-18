GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and SouthXchange. GCN Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1,604.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01202840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006290 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007976 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017316 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 158,703,897,500 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

