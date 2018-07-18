GB Group plc (GBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GB Group opened at GBX 595.78 ($7.89) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 458.25 ($6.07). The stock has a market cap of $642.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,483.33.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group (LON:GBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) by GBX 2 ($0.03). GB Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GB Group from GBX 460 ($6.09) to GBX 560 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GB Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($6.02) to GBX 560 ($7.41) in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 545 ($7.21).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.