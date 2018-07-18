GB Group plc (GBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.65

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GB Group opened at GBX 595.78 ($7.89) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 458.25 ($6.07). The stock has a market cap of $642.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,483.33.
GB Group (LON:GBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) by GBX 2 ($0.03). GB Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.63%.
GB Group Company Profile
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.
