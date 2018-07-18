GATX Co. (GATX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report sales of $339.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $334.70 million to $345.60 million. GATX reported sales of $348.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. GATX had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 12.45%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GATX from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

GATX traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $77.88. 9,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,930. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. GATX has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.