FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc Lowered by Analyst (CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research report issued on Friday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.01. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.60.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$70.94 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$63.60 and a one year high of C$95.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.52, for a total value of C$38,906.88. Also, insider Ken Smithard sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.94, for a total value of C$74,734.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.